Police searching for Melrose bank robbery suspect

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Melrose on Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a robbery reported at a Santander Bank on Main Street around 9 a.m. were told that a robber came into the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding that money be put into a brown paper CVS bag, police said.

The suspect was last seen heading northbound on Main Street with a quantity of cash, according to police.

The suspect is described as 45- to 50-year-old white man last seen wearing a gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, a knit cap, a blue surgical-style mask, and black glasses with what appears to be rhinestones on the front portion of the frames, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212 or email gforestell@cityofmelrose.org.

