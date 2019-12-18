Police searching for men who broke into Mansfield home while owners slept upstairs

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Mansfield are turning to the public for help identifying two men who broke into a house early Tuesday morning while the homeowners were asleep upstairs.

Officers responding to a reported breaking and entering at a home on Stearns Avenue just after 3 a.m. learned two men had broken in after finding house keys in an unlocked vehicle that was parked outside, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

“I think it was very brazen,” homeowner Dave Coccia said. “That surprises me most of all.”

The two men were able to steal a number of items over the course of the six minutes that they were inside the home, police said.

They were able to take off with Coccia’s laptops, some cash and a few electronics from his car.

In an effort to identify the men, the department shared surveillance images that showed the suspects in the home and inside an area convenience store. Other surveillance cameras captured their four-door silver sedan driving through the town.

One suspect, later identified as 54-year-old Kevin G. Gearhart, is described as a white man in his 40s, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with blonde hair and an average build.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hood, a light-colored shirt, dark pants, and white sneakers with black trim on the bottom. Surveillance video showed a scroll or tribal tattoo on his inner left wrist possibly extending upward on the underside of his forearm.

He is known to reside at several different Boston area homeless shelters.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his 30s, about six-feet tall, with slight facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket with buttons, dark pants, a dark stocking hat, and dark sneakers with white trim on the bottom.

“We are asking that our residents, especially in the Stearns Avenue area, look around their homes and vehicles to determine if there were any additional crimes committed,” the department said in a press release.

Coccia said he is just glad things were not worse.

“I thanked God this morning that nothing happened,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact Mansfield police at 508-261-7300.

