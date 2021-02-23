Police searching for Methuen armed robbery suspects

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for two men who are wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Methuen liquor store Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at S&M Liquors located at 47 Broadway St. around 10:30 p.m. spoke with a clerk who said two men entered the store, brandished a gun and demanded money, according to police.

They were last seen fleeing down Annis Street before cutting across a lawn on Kirk Street.

The first suspect is described as a 5 foot, 9 inch tall Hispanic man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing all black clothing, a dark stocking cap a blue mask and carrying a black and silver handgun.

The second suspect is described as a 5 foot, 7 inch tall Hispanic man of the same age. He was wearing blue sweatpants, a red, white and blue puffy jacket with a hood and blue and white Nike Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 978-983-8698.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)