Police searching for Methuen man who went missing after NH fishing trip

AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a Methuen man who was reported missing after going fishing in New Hampshire, officials said.

Joseph Moreau, 83, went fishing on Lake Massabesic Friday and didn’t return, police said. Officials found his canoe floating upright along with his gear, and found his car near the Auburn-Manchester, New Hampshire line.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-293-2037.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)