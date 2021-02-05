LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man last seen in Lowell on Thursday.

Saroum Kouch was last seen in the area of South Street around 2:30 p.m., according to Lowell and state police.

He was reportedly wearing black paints, a striped shirt over a gray long-sleeve shirt, and possibly a gray bubble jacket.

Police say Kouch has poor eyesight and other medical ailments.

Officers are actively searching neighborhoods and wooded areas for Kouch and say they may be knocking on doors to speak with residents.

Anyone with information on Kouch’s whereabouts is asked to call Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

