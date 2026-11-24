WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway Tuesday evening for a missing 11-year-old boy in Wayland, according to Wayland police.

The Wayland Police and Fire Departments said they were notified at approximately 3:18 p.m. that the boy had run away from Wayland Middle School at dismissal. They said he has not been seen since.

The search is focused in the area of Wayland Middle School on Main Street, according to the Wayland Police and Fire Departments. The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, K9s, and resources from METRO-LEC are also assisting in the search.

The child is described as a Hispanic male with shoulder length, curly hair weighing approximately 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige/green track suit.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout, check their yards, and any home surveillance cameras in the area. Anyone who believes they may have seen the child is asked to call Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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