CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A search got underway in Chelsea Tuesday as authorities worked to find a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.

State police said the boy’s name is Susant Thapa. He is believed to be wearing a blue shirt with white letters and blue Adidas pants with a stripe. State police described Thapa as having dark hair and a “medium skin tone.”

State police said Thapa, who is nonverbal, had been missing since 2 p.m. from his home on Washington Street. He was later seen near Garfield Street and Sagamore Street at 3:40 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police said Thapa “is drawn to pools and may enter yards of properties that have pools.”

Police said anyone in Chelsea or surrounding communities should check their pools and make sure there is no access to them.

Anyone who sees Thapa is asked to call 911.

Officials said shortly before 6 p.m. that there were indications Thapa might be on an MBTA bus, saying authorities were reviewing video of the bus that he potentially boarded.

