NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl in Natick.

Natick police say she was last seen leaving Wilson Middle School on Rutledge Road just after 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

K9 units and drone teams have been deployed to help find her.

Investigators ask anyone who lives in the area to check their security cameras and ask anyone with information, or who sees anything, to call police as soon as possible.

