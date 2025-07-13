REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Revere are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

Bentley Corbett was last seen in the area of Crescent Avenue.

He is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Revere police at 781-284-1212.

