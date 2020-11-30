WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are actively searching for a missing 14-year-old boy in Wilmington.

Officers are looking for Sevano Harrell in the area of Shawsheen Avenue near Jacquith Road, according to Wilmington police.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

Sevano was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

