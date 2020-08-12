DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who was last seen in Dover, New Hampshire on Monday.

Liam Lee had last been seen during the evening hours at his Flanders Court residence, according to police.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips can be called into the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000.

