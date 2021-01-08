SHERBORN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl last seen at her home in Sherborn Thursday afternoon.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the area of North Main and South Main streets, according to Sherborn police who learned of her disappearance around 6:30 p.m.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds with dark brown hair that is dyed red at the tips.

She is believed to be wearing a gray T-shirt, a long-sleeve navy shirt, red Adidas sneakers, and blue jeans, police said.

She may also be wearing a long black down coat, gray sweatpants with MASS BAY written in blue down one leg, and a Patriots winter hat.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Sherborn police at 508-653-2424.

