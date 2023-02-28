HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a 19-year-old man from Hopkinton who went missing Monday evening.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last heard from by a family member just after 6 p.m. and was reportedly near the Milford Bike Trail and the area of Cedar Street in Milford, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police, local officers, and K9 units searched a large area near Louisa Lake, bike trails, the Milford Quarry. However, they have not located Cambrourelis-Haskins or any related evidence.

Police are asking the public to help with their search by checking all home and commercial security cameras and their properties.

Anyone who sees Cambrourelis-Haskins or has information about him is asked to call 911 or Milford Police at 508-473-1113.

