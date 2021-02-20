Police searching for missing 19-year-old from Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Wakefield police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 19-year-old who went missing, officials said.

Camillo Patel lives on Chestnut Street and was last seen in Salem, according to officials.

Patel was also driving in the Boston and North Shore area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wakefield Police Department at 781-246-6321.

