Police searching for missing 19-year-old Wentworth University student

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Wentworth University student last seen early Saturday morning in Boston.

Police say 19-year-old Maximillian Carbone was last seen between 1 and 2 a.m. at a party in the Allegheny Street area.

Carbone is described as five feet and 10 inches tall and 150 pounds with a thin build and thick, curly brown hair. He was wearing a green Heineken shirt, Patagonia sweatshirt, and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275.

Those who would like to leave anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

