ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing 22-year-old man near a state park in Abington, authorities announced Friday.

Law enforcement officials are looking “in and around” Ames Nowell State Park for Jacob Friedman, who was last known to be in the area of the park, according to the Abington Police Department.

Police noted that Friedman was reported missing earlier this morning.

Massachusetts State Police are assisting with the search.

Anyone with information on Friedman’s whereabouts is urged to contact Abington police at 781-878-3232.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)