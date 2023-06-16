REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man is missing after leaving a party in Chelsea in a Lyft early Sunday morning. Massachusetts State Police say his cell phone number called 911 after the ride was terminated and has not been seen or heard from since.

Dickson “Joel” De Los Reyes, 24, entered the Lyft in front of a Chelsea home on Shurtleff Street at 3:42 a.m., and the ride was terminated at 3:56 a.m.

A state police dive team was actively searching the Rumney Marsh Reservation Friday afternoon in Revere. Police were searching Diamond Creek, near where De Los Reyes’s phone was pinned on Sunday morning.

After dialing 911, the call was disconnected Sunday morning, and Revere police attempted to call back but were unsuccessful. MSP said the call was made from the area of American Legion Highway in Revere.

De Los Reyes is a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black pants, a black vest and a white long-sleeve shirt with white sneakers when he disappeared.

No other information was available about the police’s search in Revere Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)