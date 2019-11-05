Police searching for missing 3-year-old NH boy who may be with mother

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) – Londonderry, New Hampshire police are asking the public for help as they search for a missing 3-year-old boy who is believed to be with his biological mother in defiance of a court order.

Anthony Nicolosi is described as being about 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Police believe he is with his 46-year-old mother, Malinda Nicolosi.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds.

Malinda Nicolosi was last seen with her son in Londonderry on Nov. 1, is believed to be either in Massachusetts or New Hampshire, and is driving a silver 2010 Nissan Murano with a New Hampshire license plate 430-3730.

Witnesses say she may be in the Fitchburg, Tewksbury, Cambridge and/or Peabody.

Police say Nicolosi is defying a court order issued last Friday that gave full custody to Anthony’s father. Anthony had been with Nicolisi since last Wednesday, police said, and though officers were in touch with Nicolisi by phone earlier, she had stopped being in contact over the past several days.

“Malinda is willfully avoiding contact with us and we have notified her of the court’s order and that is of concern that she is not only not bringing the child back in defiance of the court order,” Police Captain Patrick Cheetham said.

Malinda Nicolosi is currently the subject of an active warrant on a charge of interference with custody, but that could change if she crosses state lines.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the lead investigator, Londonderry, New Hampshire Police Lt. Narciso Garcia, at ngarcia@londonderrynhpd.org or call 603-432-1118.

Tips may also be made anonymously via Facebook, the department’s website, or by calling dispatch at 603-432-1118.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)