Police searching for missing 31-year-old Dedham woman last seen in Boston

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing 31-year-old woman.

Brittany Stivaletta aka “Brit” was last seen on Tuesday in the area of Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, according to a post from the Dedham Police Department’s Twitter page Sunday.

She is described as a white female with dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, weighing 120 pounds and standing at 5 feet, 1 inches, police said. She is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-326-1212 to help police locate her.

