NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Nashua, New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man who last had contact with relatives in December.

Family members of Kenneth Gurski, of Nashua, contacted authorities to report him missing on Feb. 9 after last having contact with him on Dec. 31, 2020, according to police.

He was reportedly last seen in the downtown area of Nashua on Feb. 6.

Family members say Gurski is living with a mental illness.

He is described as a white male, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with graying brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call theNashua Police Department at (603)594-3500 or the Nashua Crime Line at (603)589-1665, where callers can remain anonymous.

