READING, Mass. (WHDH) – Reading Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 75-year-old man.

Police say the man suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

The man went missing from the Washington Street and Walkers Brook Drive area of town, according to police.

He was described as a white man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a baseball hat and blue jacket.

Police say he has been missing for 30 minutes.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information should contact police at 781-944-1212.

