Police searching for missing Ashland man with mental illness

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Ashland police are asking the public for help locating a missing Ashland man with a mental illness.

Michael Curtis, 59, is believed to have walked away from a residential facility around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

He is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ashland police at 508-881-1212 or Dial 911.

