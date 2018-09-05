Police searching for missing autistic man in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are searching for an autistic man who went missing in Bare Cove Park on Wednesday, officials said.

Samuel Thornton, 23, ran away from a group he was with around 2:45 p.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.

Thornton likes to play hide-and-seek, police said.

K9 teams, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter and the Hingham harbormaster are assisting with the search. Police are clearing people out of the park.

Thornton is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a gray and red T-shirt.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.

Update-Missing white male is Samuel Thornton, 5’11”, 220 lbs, brown hair. Scar on left forehead. Will update. Last seen at 2:38pm and ran from group. Likes to play hide & seek. #Autistic pic.twitter.com/rxzmRiplB3 — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 5, 2018

Happening now-Responding to report of missing 23 yr old male with #Autism who ran away from group in Bare Cove Park. Shorts, tee shirt. K9 and Harbormaster enroute to assist. No photo now. Preliminary info. pic.twitter.com/S0hQYlEKhh — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 5, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)