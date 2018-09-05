Police searching for missing autistic man in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham are searching for an autistic man who went missing in Bare Cove Park on Wednesday, officials said.
Samuel Thornton, 23, ran away from a group he was with around 2:45 p.m., according to the Hingham Police Department.
Thornton likes to play hide-and-seek, police said.
K9 teams, a Massachusetts State Police helicopter and the Hingham harbormaster are assisting with the search. Police are clearing people out of the park.
Thornton is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, about 220 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a gray and red T-shirt.
No additional details were available.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates.
