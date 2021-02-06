Police searching for missing Chicopee boy at boat ramp, area waterways

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing boy at a boat ramp and nearby waterways in Chicopee and are asking for the public’s help to find the child, officials said Saturday.

Police said Aiden Blanchard, 11, was last seen near the Medina Street boat ramp Friday between 11 a.m. and noon. He was last wearing a red ski jacket, black ski pants and black sneakers, police said.

Police are searching waterways near the ramp and are asking anyone with information to call police at 413-594-1740, and to give investigators space to conduct the search.

