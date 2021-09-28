Police are asking the public for help locating a missing Easton man with mental illness.

Matthew Yeomans, 25, was last seen around 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 19.

He is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who lives in the area — particularly on Summer Street, Randall Street, Bay Road and Black Brook Road — is asked to look at any home surveillance cameras for any signs of Yeomans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-230-3322.