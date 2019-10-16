Police searching for missing elderly couple last seen leaving appointment in Dracut

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a missing elderly couple last seen leaving an appointment in Dracut Tuesday afternoon.

Dave and Ona Magee, both 86, were supposed to return to an assisted living facility in Hampton, New Hampshire following their appointment in Dracut, which ended around 3 p.m., Hampton police said.

They are believed to be operating a rental 2019 Silver Subaru Outback with a Tennessee license plate number of 5R96F1.

Dave Magee was last seen wearing a yellow sweater and blue shorts, while Ona Magee was last seen wearing a blue zip-up jacket with black pants that have a white stripe down the sides.

The Magee’s are familiar with the Merrimack Valley and Salem, New Hampshire area, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Hampton police at 603-929-4444.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)