Police searching for missing elderly man in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Franklin man.

Andrew “Andy” Green, 87, was last seen Friday morning. He was driving his car, a grey 2013 Ford Fiesta. The car has Massachusetts license plates 764 VS9.

Anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 508-528-1212.

