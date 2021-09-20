BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Andrea Filipi was last seen around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 116 Granite Ave. in Dorchester, according to Boston police.

He had been wearing an orange and gray North Face fleece, an aqua blue polo shirt, navy blue pants, and gray sneakers, police said.

Filipi speaks Albanian, is hard of hearing, and experiences cognitive difficulties, police added.

He is reportedly known to push a shopping cart and collect coins.

Anyone who locates Filipi is asked to call 911.

Anyone with information regarding Filipi is urged to call Boston Police District C-11 Detectives at (617) 343-4335.

