Police searching for missing elderly man with dementia

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a 77-year-old elderly man with early signs of dementia who went missing from Dorchester.

Joseph Rigueur was last seen about 2 a.m. on Monday in the area of 162 Devon St., according to police. He was driving a 1994 green Toyota Camry with the license plate number “134DE2.”

Police say Rigueur, described as a black man standing five-feet and five-inches tall, is known to drive to New Hampshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact District B-3 Detectives at 617-343-4712.

