Police searching for missing, endangered Haverhill teen last seen Sunday in Boston

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police and Haverhill police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a teenage girl who was last seen Sunday in Boston.

Alyssa Fortune, 17, could be at risk, according to the Haverhill Police Department.

Police say Fortune disappeared during a group outing in the city. She is believed to have ties to the Lynn area.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Fortune’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Haverhill Police Department at 978-373-1212 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2121.

