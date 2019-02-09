Police searching for missing Falmouth teen

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Falmouth are asking for the publics help in finding a runaway teen.

Lacey Martin, 15, was last seen on Davisville Road at 6 p.m. Friday evening, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

She is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, was brown curly hair.

Martin was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped black jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 774-255-4527.

