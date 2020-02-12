Police searching for missing man who vanished from Tewksbury Hospital

TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing man who vanished from Tewksbury Hospital on Tuesday night, officials said.

Omar Culbreath, 37, was last seen at the hospital around 6 p.m., according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

Officers “have made all efforts” to locate Culbreath, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on Culbreath’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tewksbury police.

Missing from Tewksbury Hospital since 2/11/20: Omar Culbreath, 37yo black male, last seen yesterday at approximately 6:00pm. Police have made all efforts to locate Omar, please contact TPD with any information. #Tewksbury TPD21 pic.twitter.com/jItvWEN9F1 — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) February 12, 2020

