READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Reading man who suffers from Alzheimer’s, authorities announced Thursday.

Donald Stroeble, 75, drove away from his home on Salem Street overnight in a Honda Accord with Massachusetts registration 4ZEM80, according to the Reading Police Department.

Stroeble is described as about 6 feet tall, weighing 225 pounds with hazel eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.

He could be wearing gray sweatpants and a gray or blue polo shirt.

Anyone with information on Stroeble’s whereabouts is urged to contact Reading police at 781-944-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)