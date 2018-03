ROCKPORT, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Rockport are searching for a missing woman.

Officials say Theresa Coen was last seen Monday morning on Penzance Road.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old may be in danger.

Anyone with information should contact police.

