NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help locating a 17-year-old girl who ran away from a children’s home.

Angelique McClintock was last seen in the area of Amherst Street when she left her current residence at the Nashua Children’s Home on foot, police said.

She is described as 5-foot, 2-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last wearing a white undershirt with a dark plaid over shirt, dark jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information about McClintock’s whereabouts is being urged to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

