Police searching for missing Somerville teen

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing Somerville teen.

Emma Fraser, 15, was last seen wearing a black and white zippered hoodie, black stretch pants and black sneakers when she voluntarily left Lowell Street in Somerville, police said.

She is approximately 4 feet 9 inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Somerville Police Department at 617-625-1212.

