Police searching for missing Stoughton man with dementia, glaucoma

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Stoughton say they are searching for a man who has gone missing and who suffers from dementia.

According to police, Kevin Powers, 70, was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, khaki shorts, sunglasses and black sneakers.

Officials say he walked away from his family’s home on Britton Ave. and has not been seen since.

Police say the search is not connected to any sort of criminal investigation.

Anyone who sees Kevin is encouraged to contact state or local police immediately. Stoughton police can be reached at 781-344-2424, or you can dial 9-1-1.

