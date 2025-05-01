WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a missing teenager in Westboro.

Geovanny Isales, 18, was last seen leaving the YMCA in Westboro on Wednesday, according to the Westboro Police Department. Police said they are “very concerned for his mental health and well-being.”

Local and state police are searching the area of Smith Parkway and Otis Street by ground and air.

Anyone with information about Isales is asked to contact police at 508-266-3060.

