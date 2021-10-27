WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old Wakefield man with dementia.

Paul Saulnier, who now lives with family on Lowell Street in Wakefield, was last seen on Friday or Saturday, according to Wakefield police.

He has dementia and has wandered in the past to Chelsea, Arlington, Everett, Reading, and Melrose.

Saulnier is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

He may be wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information on Saulnier’s whereabouts is asked to call Wakefield police at 781-245-1212.

