LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Kim Kelly-Oberhauser was last seen in Lowell around 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to Lowell police.

She was reportedly driving a 2016 black Range Rover with the Massachusetts license plate K1924.

Kelly-Oberhauser is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

LPD10 pic.twitter.com/vnGrCWbs2s — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) January 20, 2021

