Police searching for missing woman last seen leaving Boston bar

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after the family of a Boston woman says she has been missing since leaving a Faneuil Hall bar Saturday night.

Family members say Olivia “Liviy” Ambrose was last seen leaving Hennessy’s Bar around 11 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a white coat with a red corduroy dress and Doc Martens.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

