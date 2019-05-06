Police searching for missing woman last seen walking away from NH campground

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Raymond, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help finding a missing 25-year-old woman who was last seen walking away from a campground Saturday night.

Nicole Davis, of Manchester, vanished from the Pine Aces Campground on Freetown Road around 11 p.m., according to the Raymond Police Department.

Davis is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. She was said to be wearing denim overalls.

Police say Davis was consuming alcoholic beverages prior to her disappearance.

New Hampshire State Police, New Hamshire Fish and Game, and the Raymond Police Department are searching for Davis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raymond police at 603-895-4747.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)