FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the owner of a Framingham gelato shop and bakery who was reported missing Saturday night.

Samantha “Sam” Amenta-Stavar, 47, has been missing since 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Framingham police.

She may have been in the area of the CVS on Central Street in Natick, police added.

Her phone was reportedly tracking in the Natick and Norwood area and police say she may stop at any of the Mass. Pike rest areas.

Amenta-Stavar is described as standing 5-feet, 4-inches with a medium build and a Spanish accent.

She is said to be driving a 2017 navy blue Prius Hatchback with the Massachusetts registration number of 2AH132.

Police did not release any photos of Amenta-Stavar.

Anyone with information on Amenta-Stavar’s whereabouts is asked to call Framingham police at 508-872-1212.

