Police searching for more victims after arresting Brockton crime spree suspect

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are looking for additional victims after they say they arrested a woman who impersonated an officer to steal personal belongings during a recent crime spree.

Carla Gomez Darosa, 40, of Boston is facing 16 charges in connection with a string of thefts dating back to October during which she allegedly impersonated a police officer and a member of the Salvation Army to gain access to people’s homes and their property, according to police.

The thefts began on Dec. 23, when police say she took a wallet from a man on Bunker Avenue. Surveillance video shows her looking through mailboxes in the man’s building before taking off.

Later that day, she allegedly told the residents at a home on Montello Street she was a police officer and searched their home without providing any form of identification. The victims at that home said she stole a wallet from them as well.

She later hit a home on East Ashland Street by telling the family she worked for the Salvation Army and needed to see if the family needed help buying holiday gifts, according to the release issued by police. She allegedly took a purse and took off in a Black Mercedes Benz that authorities believe she drove to other crime scenes.

Investigators obtained a search warrant and found items in her apartment that link her to a series of thefts that occurred in October as well, police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim in Darosa’s alleged thefts is asked to contact police at 508-941-0234.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)