FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a motorcyclist who they say struck a couple while they were walking in a crosswalk in Falmouth Monday night before running away from the scene.

Officers responding to a report of a motorcycle that had just hit two pedestrians on Main Street in front of Estia Restaurant around 9 p.m. found a husband and wife from Falmouth injured in the roadway, according to Falmouth police. They were both taken to nearby hospitals and their condition was not immediately available.

Prior to police arriving on scene, the driver of the motorcycle ran off into a wooded area surrounding Siders Pond behind Town Hall. A search of the area with a K9 officer did not find the rider. His identity is unknown at this time.

The Cape Cod Law Enforcement Crash Recon Unit as well as the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted at the crash scene and will continue to assist with the ongoing investigation.

