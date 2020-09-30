Police searching for motorcyclists after trooper struck, dragged in Canton

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a pair of motorcyclists after one of them struck and dragged a state trooper in Canton late Tuesday night, officials said.

A trooper responding to a report of motorcycles racing in the area of Route 138 around 10:20 p.m. found the cyclists in question at Shell gas station and attempted to speak with them, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The motorcyclists suddenly sped away from the trooper, who was dragged a short distance by one of the bikes, police said.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Surveillance images from the gas station showed one motorcyclist wearing a red and black jacket with a white helmet, while the other suspect could be seen wearing a black jacket with khaki-colored pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact state police at 617-698-5840.

