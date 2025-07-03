LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - North Andover police responded to Milos Joyeria for reports of an armed jewelry heist Thursday morning.

Officials say around 10:27 a.m., police responded to reports of five men wearing masks carrying firearms had robbed Milos Joyeria at gunpoint.

Police were working a detail in the area when they saw a car that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle, as well as the alleged getaway driver involved.

“This morning, North Andover Police alerted State Police of an armed robbery at the Chickering Plaza. The State Police Air Wing, K-9, and Troop A personnel responded to assist in securing a perimeter and locating the suspects,” state police said in a statement.

Officials say the car fled from North Andover police, ensuing a chase on Route 125 and onto Sutton Street where it merges onto Route 495.

The car eventually crashed on Marston Street and the suspects fled into the woods, police say.

Officers were seen inventorying jewelry on the side of the road next to a car that appears to have been abandoned.

Four suspects were taken into custody along the wood line on Marston Street, and officials say they’re still searching for the last suspect.

