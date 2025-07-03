LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities from multiple departments pursued suspects in Lawrence Thursday afternoon believed to be responsible for an armed robbery of a jewelry store at Chickering Plaza in North Andover earlier in the day.

According to 7NEWS Sources, one suspect is in custody.

Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover, and Massachusetts state police were all involved in the massive search that crossed town lines and employed officers on foot and in the air, K9 officers, and drones.

“This morning, North Andover Police alerted State Police of an armed robbery at the Chickering Plaza. The State Police Air Wing, K-9, and Troop A personnel responded to assist in securing a perimeter and locating the suspects,” state police said in a statement.

SKY7HD was above the search area, which was concentrated on an area between Route 495, homes, and car dealerships.

Officers were seen inventorying jewelry on the side of the road next to a car that appears to have been abandoned.

