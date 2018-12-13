Police searching for North Reading bank robber

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - North Reading police are searching for am an accused of robbing a Winter Hill Bank on Wednesday, officials said.

Officers responding to the Main Street bank about 3:55 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a man had just walked in, passed a note to a teller, and fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to North Reading police.

The suspect, who was wearing a blue winter jacket, black baseball hat, and blue jeans, is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Reading police at 978-664-3131.

