TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of two rottweilers located in Tewksbury on Friday morning.

The dogs were found wandering in the area of Shawsheen Street and Patriot Road.

The larger rottweiler is wearing a red collar.

The pups are being picked up by Billerica Animal Control.

Anyone with information on their owner is asked to call Tewskbury police at 978-851-7373.

Two Rottweilers located in the Shawsheen St/Patriot Rd area. Second one is a little larger with a think red collar. Currently at TPD waiting for pickup from @BillericaAC. Call 978-851-737 if they belong to you. TPD89 pic.twitter.com/GjkiRexI0k — Tewksbury Police (@TewksburyPD) August 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)