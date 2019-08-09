TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the owners of two rottweilers located in Tewksbury on Friday morning.
The dogs were found wandering in the area of Shawsheen Street and Patriot Road.
The larger rottweiler is wearing a red collar.
The pups are being picked up by Billerica Animal Control.
Anyone with information on their owner is asked to call Tewskbury police at 978-851-7373.
